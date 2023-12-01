The Complex Relationship Between Politics, Policing, and Social Media

Amid the recent Dublin riots, there has been a notable surge in performative outrage from politicians. While some claim that these events will push law and order to the forefront of the political agenda and become key electoral issues, it is important to consider the historical context of the relationship between politics, policing, and society.

Since the inception of the State, the issue of law and order has been a preoccupation, stemming from the Civil War and the contested legitimacy and security of the State. The Troubles further complicated policing attitudes and practices, blurring the lines between security concerns and everyday policing. Throughout history, politicians have often failed to grasp the evolving roles and needs of the police force within a changing society.

The desire to witness force being used against violent individuals is a sentiment that even those with pacifist instincts can understand. However, relying on 20th-century policing responses and practices is no longer considered an appropriate solution in today’s world.

In recent years, the focus has shifted from issues such as drugs, gang violence, and organized crime to immigration and racism. Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has emphasized the need for a community policing model and a graduated policing response that takes into account public safety, legislation, and human rights. This approach aims to avoid falling into the trap of confrontation with far-right extremist groups and instead address issues in a measured and strategic manner.

While the far right may not have gained significant traction in Ireland and has performed poorly in elections, it has resorted to orchestrating violence through social media. This shift highlights the importance of addressing the manipulation of social media platforms and the disproportionate damage caused a small number of individuals.

Efforts, such as the European Commission’s code of conduct on countering illegal hate speech online, have been introduced to tackle hate speech on social media platforms. However, it remains to be seen how effective these measures are and whether the upcoming EU Digital Services Act will have the necessary teeth to regulate platforms like X (formerly Twitter), considering their increased toxicity.

The recent Dublin riots have also raised questions about the role of social media platforms in facilitating these events. While promises of “new codes” and financial consequences for companies that fail to counteract the abuse of social media have been made, more tangible evidence of their effectiveness is needed.

In conclusion, the complex relationship between politics, policing, and social media requires a multifaceted approach. It is crucial to maintain trust in the police force while addressing issues such as the manipulation of social media and ensuring proper resources and equipment for law enforcement. Ultimately, understanding the changing dynamics of our society and adapting accordingly, we can strive towards a safer and more inclusive future.