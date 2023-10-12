Diario La Rioja Returns to WhatsApp with New Channel

La Rioja’s leading newspaper, Diario La Rioja, has announced the relaunch of its service on WhatsApp. This comes four years after the newspaper had to discontinue its presence on the platform due to external factors. The new WhatsApp channel aims to provide readers with the most important and interesting news of the day, as well as feature in-depth reports and visual stories. The service strives to be non-invasive, ensuring that readers have a positive and informative experience.

To join the Diario La Rioja channel on WhatsApp, users simply need to click on the provided link and press the “Follow” option, which will enable them to receive updates as if they were participating in any other WhatsApp conversation. It is recommended to activate notifications clicking on the bell icon at the top of the channel to ensure timely updates. The newspaper promises not to abuse this feature, committing to only share content that is considered worth reading.

Diario La Rioja emphasizes the importance of privacy and reassures users that their personal information, including phone numbers and data, remains confidential and inaccessible to the newspaper. The channel is a safe space where users can follow and engage with the newspaper’s updates without their identity being disclosed.

However, there are a few important points to note. Meta, the owner of WhatsApp, may take some time to index new channels in the app’s search function. Therefore, initially, the only way to follow Diario La Rioja on WhatsApp is through the provided link. Additionally, WhatsApp’s channel feature is gradually rolling out to all mobile devices, so if a user doesn’t see the feature yet, it is recommended to update the app. Patience is advised for users who have not yet received the update, as it is expected to arrive in the coming days.

Overall, the return of Diario La Rioja to WhatsApp provides an accessible and convenient way for readers to stay informed about the latest news and stories from the region. The newspaper’s commitment to privacy and delivering valuable content ensures a positive and engaging experience for its audience.

Sources:

– Diario La Rioja (No URL provided)