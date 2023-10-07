Diario de Mallorca Launches WhatsApp Channel for Readers

Diario de Mallorca, a leading newspaper in Mallorca, has introduced a new communication channel for its readers through WhatsApp. This service allows readers to receive the most relevant news of the day directly on their mobile phones. Subscribing to this service is completely free and secure, either following the link provided in the mobile application or sending a message to the designated phone number.

This new service aims to enhance the relationship with the newspaper’s readers providing them with convenient and immediate access to the latest news in Mallorca and the Balearic Islands. Through WhatsApp messages, readers will receive alerts containing the best information from their preferred newspaper at their fingertips. The most innovative aspect of this service is that readers can react to or forward these messages to anyone they wish. Additionally, instructions on how to activate notifications will be provided to ensure readers do not miss out on any updates.

For those unfamiliar with WhatsApp channels, the platform ensures a high level of privacy. Channels are separate from regular chats, and other followers cannot see who you choose to follow. WhatsApp also takes measures to protect the personal information of both channel administrators and followers.

This new WhatsApp channel from Diario de Mallorca provides an efficient and convenient way for readers to stay informed about the latest news and developments in Mallorca and the Balearic Islands. It reflects the newspaper’s commitment to adapting to new technologies and providing a seamless news experience for its audience.

