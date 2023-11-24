Stay Connected with Diario de Almería on Whatsapp

Diario de Almería, the leading news outlet in the region, has joined the popular messaging platform Whatsapp to establish a closer connection with its readers and deliver the most important news of each day. Through this new channel, followers will always stay up to date with the latest happenings in Almería and the province, including municipal, cultural, sports, and business news.

How can you join the Diario de Almería channel on Whatsapp?

Whatsapp channels have become a new platform where major media outlets, personalities, and sports clubs, among other entities, are present. Joining the Diario de Almería channel is simple. Just click on this link from your mobile device. If you are reading from a tablet or computer, follow these steps:

1. Open the updated Whatsapp application and click on the news tab located in the bottom left corner.

2. Click on the (+) icon next to the word ‘Channels’ and search for Diario de Almería.

3. Finally, click on the bell icon to enable notifications. You will only receive notifications for new updates.

By following these easy steps and joining our channel, you will gain access to the latest news. As a reader, you can view the publications, react with emojis, and share the messages with your contacts or in your chats.

What content can you expect from our channels?

Every morning, you will receive a brief summary of the top news to start your day. Throughout the day, we will keep you informed about the most relevant, urgent, and breaking news. We will also share videos and photo galleries of great interest.

Is the Diario de Almería Whatsapp channel secure?

Unlike groups, neither Diario de Almería nor other channel administrators have access to your data, including your name, phone number, images, status, or participant descriptions. All personal data of our followers remains anonymous. The only information Diario de Almería receives is the total number of followers who have joined the channel.

Join us on Whatsapp and stay connected with the latest news and updates from Almería and the province.

