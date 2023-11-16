Diana Penty Celebrates Her Partner’s Birthday with Sweet Instagram Post

Diana Penty, the Bollywood actress known for her low-key personal life, surprised her fans with a heartfelt birthday post for her long-term partner Harsh Sagar. In an Instagram post, she shared an adorable picture of the couple and referred to him as her “partner in life.” Instead of providing direct quotes, the post described their bond in loving terms without quoting Diana directly.

The post quickly gained attention, with netizens flooding the comment section with heartfelt reactions. Fans expressed their joy at seeing the couple’s public display of affection. The previous level of secrecy surrounding their relationship added to the excitement. One social media user commented on the post, expressing their admiration for the couple’s adorableness, while another noted the relief of finally making their relationship public.

Harsh Sagar, reportedly a diamond merchant, has been in a relationship with Diana Penty for several years. Despite usually being tight-lipped about her personal life, Diana’s birthday post revealed a glimpse into their strong bond.

In terms of her professional life, Diana Penty will be sharing the screen with the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming film ‘Section 84.’ Directed Ribhu Dasgupta, the movie also stars Nimrat Kaur and Abhishek Banerjee in lead roles. The shooting for the film concluded in June 2023, and Diana took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the experience.

In a series of pictures and videos, Diana expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to work with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time. She described the journey as incredibly special and one of the most enriching experiences of her career. Observing Amitabh Bachchan’s acting prowess felt like attending a masterclass, according to Diana’s insightful caption.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Diana Penty?

Diana Penty is a popular Bollywood actress known for her roles in films like “Cocktail,” “Happy Bhag Jayegi,” and “Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran.” She gained recognition for her versatile performances and unique choices of roles.

Who is Harsh Sagar?

Harsh Sagar is reportedly a diamond merchant who has been in a long-term relationship with Diana Penty.

What is ‘Section 84’?

‘Section 84’ is an upcoming Bollywood film directed Ribhu Dasgupta. The movie features Diana Penty, Amitabh Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur, and Abhishek Banerjee in lead roles.

When did the shooting for ‘Section 84’ conclude?

The shooting for ‘Section 84’ concluded in June 2023.

