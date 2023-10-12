Dodgers-Diamondbacks NLDS Game 3 Preview: Dodgers Look to Avoid Elimination in Arizona

The Arizona Diamondbacks secured victories in the first two games against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, and now the series will shift to Arizona with the D-backs on the verge of advancing to the National League Championship Series. The Diamondbacks plan to start rookie Brandon Pfaadt for his second career postseason start, while the Dodgers will counter with veteran Lance Lynn.

Lynn, who had a rough start to the season with the White Sox, turned things around after being traded and became an above-average starter for the Dodgers. However, his susceptibility to giving up home runs could be a concern. On the other hand, the Diamondbacks hope that Pfaadt can bounce back from his first playoff start, where he allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk in less than three innings.

The game will take place at Chase Field in Arizona, with a start time of 9:07 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on TBS, and a live stream will be available on the TBS app. The odds currently favor the Dodgers, with a line of -145, while the Diamondbacks have an underdog status with odds of +122. The over/under for the game is set at 9.5.

As for the prediction, although the Diamondbacks are just one win away from advancing, it is expected that the Dodgers will fight to avoid elimination, leading to a close game. The prediction for Game 3 is a Dodgers victory, with a final score of 7-5.

