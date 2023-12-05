Title: Johnnie Walker Unveils Luxurious New Expression at Global Travel Event

Johnnie Walker, the renowned Scotch whisky brand, recently hosted an exclusive event at The Sanya Edition Hotel in Hainan to introduce its new expression, Johnnie Walker Blue Label Xordinaire. The launch event, which attracted consumer media and influencers from across the Asia Pacific region, showcased the travel-exclusive release in a spectacular fashion.

The latest addition to the Johnnie Walker line-up for travel retail, the Blue Label Xordinaire, is a blend of rare Scotch whiskies that have been aged and finished in XO Cognac casks. Only one in 10,000 casks from the Johnnie Walker reserves were used to create this unique blend.

The event at The Sanya Edition Hotel transformed the venue into a Parisian style boutique hotel, providing an immersive experience for guests to discover the new Johnnie Walker variant. The experience was divided into three parts.

“The Connection of the Two Worlds” section showcased innovative tech-driven experiences, allowing guests to delve into the story behind the liquid. “The Art of Blending” featured sensory table experiences and a master class on Johnnie Walker Blue Label led the brand’s Global Ambassador, Ewan Gunn. The culmination of the sensory journey was a gala dinner featuring gourmet dishes inspired France and Scotland, perfectly paired with the Xordinaire serves.

In addition to the event in Hainan, Johnnie Walker has created activation spaces in airports worldwide, resembling French boutique hotels. Passengers can explore the story of Johnnie Walker Blue Label Xordinaire through an elevator experience, followed a sampling of the liquid at a sample bar. A bespoke chocolate pairing, created in collaboration with renowned French chocolatier Arnaud Larher, adds an extra layer of luxury to the tasting experience. Travelers also have the opportunity to purchase a bottle of the exclusive blend and personalize it at the luxury gifting and personalization station.

Johnnie Walker Blue Label Xordinaire is described as a sumptuously smooth Scotch with notes of dried fruit, toasted toffee, and sun-ripened black cherry. It offers a luxurious and vibrant flavor experience that caters to both exclusive whisky enthusiasts and those seeking a sweeter and smoother profile.

This global launch in travel retail marks a significant milestone in the history of Johnnie Walker Blue Label. The brand aims to position itself as a symbol of luxury that appeals to a wide range of spirit enthusiasts. With the introduction of Xordinaire, Johnnie Walker has crafted an offering that combines exclusivity with a delightful flavor experience.

Johnnie Walker Blue Label Xordinaire is available in key airports worldwide at a recommended retail price of £335/US$399 for a one-liter bottle. Travelers can now indulge in this exquisite expression of Scotch whisky while exploring the world.