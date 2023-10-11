Where to Watch DI4RIES Season 2: Streaming on Netflix

If you’re excited to catch the second season of DI4RIES and wondering where you can watch it, look no further. Season 2 of DI4RIES has episodes with a runtime of approximately 24-52 minutes each. The story continues to follow the students of Galileo School as they face challenges and fight against being relocated after the summer.

The main cast of DI4RIES Season 2, directed Alessandro Celli, includes Andrea Arru as Pietro Maggi, Flavia Leone as Livia Mancini, Sofia Nicolini as Isabel Diop, Biagio Venditti as Daniele Parisi, Liam Nicolosi as Giulio “Pac” Paccagnini, Federica Franzellitti as Monica Piovani, Pietro Sparvoli as Mirko Valenti, Francesca La Cava as Arianna Rinaldi, and Fiamma Parente as Bianca Laremi.

You can stream DI4RIES Season 2 on Netflix. To watch the show, you’ll need to sign up for a Netflix subscription either through their website or the Netflix app. Netflix offers a wide selection of TV shows, movies, and original programming. Users have the flexibility to change, upgrade, or cancel their subscription at any time.

To watch DI4RIES Season 2 on Netflix, follow these steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup

2. Choose a payment plan from the available options, which include a standard plan with ads for $6.99 per month, a standard plan without ads for $15.49 per month, or a premium plan for $19.99 per month.

3. Enter your email address and create a password to create your Netflix account.

4. Provide your chosen payment method.

The cheapest Netflix Standard with Ads Plan offers most of its content with ads before or during the show. This plan allows for Full HD streaming on two supported devices simultaneously.

The Netflix Standard Plan is ad-free and allows users to download content on two supported devices. It also offers the option to add one additional member who doesn’t live in the same household.

The Netflix Premium Plan provides Ultra HD streaming on up to four supported devices. Users can download content on up to six devices and add up to two extra members who don’t live in the same household. Netflix spatial audio is supported with this plan.

The synopsis of DI4RIES Season 2 is as follows: “A new year of school is ahead, and the friends are now in a new 3D class. As feelings and relationships are tested, can they manage to stick together?”

Please note that the streaming services mentioned are subject to change. The information provided was correct at the time of writing.

