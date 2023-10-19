U.S. Government Warns of Potential Attacks in the Wake of Israel-Hamas Conflict

The U.S. government has issued a warning to law enforcement agencies nationwide regarding potential attacks in the United States, following the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), FBI, and National Counterterrorism Center have issued an intelligence bulletin, urging law enforcement officials and private sector security partners to remain vigilant.

The bulletin states that lone individuals who are inspired, or reacting to, the Israel-Hamas conflict pose the most likely threat to Americans, particularly those in Jewish, Muslim, and Arab communities. However, it also acknowledges that the situation is fluid and evolving.

Officials have expressed concern about individuals who may be incited to violence ideologies of hate, emphasizing that the threat is ongoing. They caution that Hamas or other foreign terrorist organizations could take advantage of the conflict to call on their supporters to conduct attacks within the United States.

Law enforcement has observed an increase in threats to Jewish and Muslim communities, including hoax bomb threats targeting synagogues, likely intended to disrupt services and intimidate congregants. There have also been incidents of hate crimes, such as the stabbing attack on a 6-year-old boy and his mother in Illinois.

While Hamas has not directly called for attacks in the United States, intelligence analysts warn that the perceived success of their attacks may motivate homegrown violent extremists. They also state that Al-Qaeda affiliates, Hezbollah, and ISIS supporters have called for attacks against U.S. and Israeli interests in response to the conflict.

The bulletin also cautions about foreign actors, particularly Iran, amplifying mis- and disinformation online about the Israel-Hamas conflict to deepen resentment. This includes the doctoring of images, mislabeling of video footage, and the spread of false information.

Law enforcement agencies are urged to be aware of possible warning signs of potential violence, including praise of tactics associated with Hamas’ attacks, in online spaces commonly used violent extremists.

The Department of Homeland Security continues to work with partners across the country to enhance safety in local communities and adjust security measures accordingly. The public is encouraged to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement.

Source: CBS News