Embrace the Joy of Dhanteras with WhatsApp Stickers and GIFs

As Dhanteras, the auspicious occasion that marks the beginning of Diwali festivities, draws near, it’s time to delve into the spirit of celebration and spread joy. This year, Dhanteras will be observed on November 10, two days before Diwali. One of the age-old traditions associated with Dhanteras is the acquisition of new metallic items, especially gold and silver, as it is believed to bring prosperity and good health to the purchaser.

In the digital age, sharing the festive spirit with loved ones has become easier than ever. With the help of WhatsApp stickers and GIFs, you can add a touch of creativity and excitement to your Dhanteras greetings. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to download and share these digital delights:

Downloading and Sharing WhatsApp Stickers:

Open the Google Play store (or App Store for iOS users) and search for “Dhanteras stickers for WhatsApp” using the search bar. Select your preferred sticker pack from the available options and add it to WhatsApp. Once added, you can find the stickers in the “My Stickers” tab within WhatsApp. Select a sticker from the pack, tap the “+” symbol (Add button), and confirm tapping “Add to WhatsApp”.

Now, you’re all set to spread the festive joy sending Dhanteras 2023 stickers to your friends and family!

Sharing WhatsApp GIFs:

Open WhatsApp and enter the individual or group chat where you want to share a GIF. Click on the smiley icon located in the messaging box. Access the GIF option. Use the search icon and enter “Dhanteras”. Choose your favorite GIF from the displayed options and share it tapping the send button.

Now, you can express your excitement and wishes for a joyous Dhanteras with a sprinkle of animated delight!

Embrace the festivities and make your Dhanteras celebration memorable incorporating these digital elements into your greetings. Spread happiness, prosperity, and goodwill with just a few taps on your smartphone!

FAQ:

Q: What is Dhanteras?

A: Dhanteras is the auspicious day that marks the beginning of Diwali festivities according to the Hindu calendar. It is characterized various rituals and the acquisition of new metallic items, believed to usher in prosperity and good health.

Q: When is Dhanteras celebrated?

A: Dhanteras is observed two days before Diwali. This year, it falls on November 10.

Q: How can I share Dhanteras greetings using WhatsApp stickers?

A: To share Dhanteras greetings through WhatsApp stickers, you can download sticker packs from the Google Play store (or App Store for iOS users) and add them to WhatsApp. Once added, you can easily send these stickers to your friends and family.

Q: How can I share Dhanteras greetings using WhatsApp GIFs?

A: To share Dhanteras greetings through WhatsApp GIFs, open WhatsApp, enter a chat, and click on the smiley icon. Access the GIF option, search for “Dhanteras”, choose your favorite GIF, and share it with your loved ones.

Q: What is the significance of Dhanteras?

A: Dhanteras is believed to bring prosperity, wealth, good health, and wisdom to those who acquire new metallic items, especially gold and silver, on this auspicious day. It is considered an important tradition in Hindu culture.