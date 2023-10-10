Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis Shines with Sensational Century in World Cup Match against Pakistan

In a stunning display of batting prowess, Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis showcased his talent during the team’s 2023 World Cup clash against Pakistan. Despite a disastrous start for Sri Lanka, with opener Kusal Mendis bagging a duck, Mendis turned the tide with a scintillating knock.

Mendis’s remarkable performance included a 65-ball century, which is now the fastest hundred a Sri Lankan batter in One Day Internationals (ODIs). The right-handed batter scored 122 runs off just 77 balls, smashing 16 fours and six sixes along the way.

Unfortunately, Mendis’s innings came to an end in the 29th over when he fell while attempting a lofted shot off Hasan Ali’s delivery. He was caught Imam-ul-Haq on the boundary. Despite his dismissal, Mendis received widespread praise for his outstanding century.

One of the highlights of Mendis’s innings was his domination over the Pakistani bowlers, including the pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi. He hit a hat-trick of fours against Afridi in the 25th over, showcasing his control and skill.

It is worth mentioning that Mendis was given a lifeline Imam-ul-Haq when he was dropped on 18 runs. The missed opportunity proved costly for Pakistan as Mendis went on to score a big century, playing a crucial role in Sri Lanka’s total.

Mendis’s partnership with opening batter Pathum Nissanka was also instrumental in Sri Lanka’s success. The duo stitched together a brilliant 102-run partnership for the second wicket, with Nissanka contributing 51 runs.

Overall, Mendis’s outstanding century and his ability to dominate the Pakistani bowlers have established him as a key player to watch during the 2023 World Cup. Sri Lanka will be hoping that he continues to shine and contribute to their success in the tournament.

