Jammu and Kashmir Police Warns Public About Fake WhatsApp Profile

Jammu and Kashmir Police have issued a statement cautioning the public about a fraudulent individual who has created a fake WhatsApp profile using the phone number +998914128090 and displaying the photo of Director General of Police (DGP), Rashmi Ranjan Swain as the display picture.

The police have taken immediate action in accordance with the law to address this issue. They have urged the public not to respond or engage with this fake profile as it has been created with malicious intentions. Any transactions or interactions with this account that may result in financial loss or any other harm should be immediately reported to the nearest Police Station or Cyber Police Station in Srinagar or Jammu.

To further assist the public, the Cyber Police Station in Jammu can be contacted at 0191-2436709, while the Cyber Police Station in Srinagar can be reached at 9596770555.

It is crucial for individuals to remain vigilant and cautious while using social media platforms, and to be aware of the potential risks associated with fake profiles. Taking necessary precautions, such as not sharing personal information or engaging with suspicious profiles, can help prevent falling victim to scams and frauds.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police’s swift action in addressing this fake profile emphasizes their commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the public in the region. By promptly alerting the public about such fraudulent activities, they are working towards safeguarding the online community from potential threats.

