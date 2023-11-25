Fake WhatsApp Profile Impersonating DGP: Beware of Scammers

In a shocking incident, law enforcement authorities have revealed that a cunning con artist has successfully devised a fraudulent WhatsApp profile, impersonating the esteemed Director General of Police (DGP) Rashmi Ranjan Swain. The imposter has shamelessly used the DGP’s photo as their display picture (DP), intending to deceive unsuspecting individuals.

Law enforcement agencies have wasted no time and have initiated legal proceedings against the delinquent responsible for this audacious act. They have issued a pressing statement, cautioning the public to refrain from engaging with the fake profile. It is crucial that individuals avoid responding to any message or request from the number +998914128090 associated with the false profile.

The law enforcement statement includes a stern warning to report any transactions or interactions with the fake profile to the nearest Police Station or Cyber Police Station in Srinagar and Jammu. Promptly reporting any fraudulent activity related to this account is of utmost importance to safeguard against potential financial losses or other harmful consequences.

For those seeking immediate assistance or wishing to provide valuable information, the Cyber Police Station Jammu can be contacted at 0191-2436709, while the Cyber Police Station Srinagar is available on 9596770555.

It is distressing that scammers continue to exploit digital platforms for their deceitful operations, targeting innocent individuals who unknowingly fall victim to their schemes. Therefore, it is imperative for everyone to remain vigilant, exercise caution, and maintain a heightened awareness when interacting online.

FAQ:

Q: What is a fake WhatsApp profile?

A: A fake WhatsApp profile refers to an unauthorized account created an individual with malicious intentions to deceive others impersonating someone else, often using their photo or personal information.

Q: How can I report a fraudulent transaction or interaction with a fake profile?

A: If you come across any suspicious activities or fraudulent transactions involving a fake profile, it is important to report the incident to the nearest Police Station or Cyber Police Station in your area. Provide them with all the relevant details and any evidence you may have.

Q: How can I protect myself from falling victim to scams like this?

A: To protect yourself from scams, it is crucial to exercise caution and skepticism when interacting with unknown individuals online. Avoid sharing personal or sensitive information with strangers and be wary of any requests for money or personal details. If something feels suspicious or too good to be true, it probably is.