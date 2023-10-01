DFS Group Announces Plans to Open World-Class Luxury Retail Destination in Yalong Bay, China

DFS Group has announced its plans to open a seven-star luxury retail and entertainment destination in Yalong Bay, Sanya on Hainan island, China 2026. The DFS Yalong Bay project involves a significant investment into a 128,000 square meter site and will feature over 1,000 luxury brands, including those from LVMH Group. The destination aims to become Sanya’s premier luxury shopping, accommodation, dining, and entertainment venue, catering to both domestic and international tourists.

Benjamin Vuchot, Chairman and CEO of DFS Group, expressed his excitement about the development, stating that Yalong Bay will serve as an entry point to Hainan, which the Chinese government plans to turn into the world’s largest free-trade port. He also highlighted the luxurious resorts, beautiful beaches, and high-end medical facilities in Hainan, which make it a prime location for luxury market growth.

DFS aims to lead and expand the luxury market in Hainan creating a world-class luxury retail and entertainment destination. The company expects significant growth in tourism, supported investments in airport capacity, high-speed roads, and port capacity in Hainan.

Nancy Liu, DFS China President, confirmed that the Yalong Bay project is a core component of the company’s long-term expansion and investment strategy in China. She emphasized that Yalong Bay is the most developed luxury natural cove in Sanya, where DFS will provide unparalleled personalized services to its patrons.

Upon completion, DFS Yalong Bay is expected to attract over 16 million visitors per year 2030 and generate substantial economic opportunities within the Yalong Bay area.

Sources: The Moodie Davitt Report