DFS Collaborates with Pinterest for What’s Your Thing? Campaign

DFS, the popular furniture retailer, has partnered with Pinterest, the leading visual discovery platform, to launch their latest campaign called “What’s Your Thing?”. This collaboration aims to celebrate individual style and inspire people to explore their unique sense of design.

Shuffles, a feature provided Pinterest, has been incorporated into the campaign to help users unlock their creativity and express their personal style. By activating the campaign on Pinterest, DFS is tapping into a vast community of users who actively seek out new products and design ideas. This ensures that DFS will be able to inspire and engage people who are already interested in discovering and shopping for new items.

Catherine Woodward, Head of Digital Marketing at DFS, explains that What’s Your Thing? is all about the belief that homes should reflect the personalities of their owners. Shuffles perfectly complements this concept assisting and inspiring customers to embrace styles that truly reflect their authentic selves. It acts as a powerful tool for creating visual mood boards and collages, enabling customers to bring their unique “thing” to life and gain confidence in their interior design decisions before making a purchase.

With Shuffles, users can easily browse through DFS’s diverse collection of sofas and beds to find the perfect piece that resonates with their individual style. They can then use the innovative collage tools provided the app to visualize how these furniture items will fit into their overall design scheme. This empowers customers to make well-informed decisions and create a home environment that truly represents who they are.

This collaboration between DFS and Pinterest is a testament to the increasing importance of visual platforms in the world of interior design. By leveraging the power of visual inspiration, DFS aims to enrich the customer experience and provide a seamless journey from discovery to purchase.

FAQ

What is Shuffles?

How does DFS’s What’s Your Thing? campaign incorporate Shuffles?

Why did DFS choose to collaborate with Pinterest?

