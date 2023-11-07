New Campaign DFS and Pinterest Encourages Home Enthusiasts to Unleash Their Creativity

DFS, the furniture retailer based in Doncaster, and popular social media platform Pinterest have joined forces for a groundbreaking global campaign. The collaboration between the two brands aims to inspire individuals to showcase their unique sense of style and creativity within the realm of home interiors.

The campaign revolves around the use of Pinterest’s standalone app called Shuffles. Launched last year, Shuffles quickly gained a dedicated following for its ability to empower users to create collages and digital art, allowing them to express ideas and unleash their creativity on their mobile devices. By cutting, overlapping, and adding elements and animations to images sourced from their own camera roll or Pinterest Pins, users can visualize their inspiration seamlessly in one place.

What sets this campaign apart is that DFS is the first brand in the world to tap into the potential of Shuffles and Pinterest in a collaborative effort. Through their latest brand campaign, aptly named “What’s Your Thing?”, DFS invites home enthusiasts to participate in the competition expressing their unique interior design style within Shuffles. By incorporating DFS sofas and beds into their creations, contestants have the chance to win the contents of their shuffle sharing their creations on Shuffles, Pinterest, and Instagram using the hashtag #MyDFSThing.

With millions of interior design lovers flocking to Pinterest every month to discover and shop for new products for their homes, the campaign will harness the platform’s influence to encourage users to visit Shuffles and take part in the competition. The drive to inspire creativity and celebrate individual style aligns perfectly with the essence of Shuffles and the vision behind DFS’s “What’s Your Thing?” campaign.

Karen Bloom, creative strategy lead at Pinterest UK, lauds the incorporation of Shuffles into the campaign, emphasizing its ability to unlock creativity and enable people to share their personal sense of style in a visually captivating manner. By leveraging the power of Pinterest, where users actively seek out new products and inspiration, DFS aims to inspire individuals and provide them with the items they are already searching for.

DFS’s head of digital marketing, Catherine Woodward, believes that the “What’s Your Thing?” campaign resonates with the brand’s core belief that homes should reflect the unique identity of their owners. Shuffles perfectly aligns with this philosophy, serving as a “moodboarding” tool that empowers customers to browse through the diverse collection of sofas and beds offered DFS. By combining the app’s collage tools and DFS’s product selection, customers can gain confidence in their interior design choices before making a purchase.

