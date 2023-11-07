DFS and Pinterest Collaborate to Inspire DIY Home Design

Doncaster furniture retailer DFS has joined forces with Pinterest to launch an innovative campaign aimed at home enthusiasts. The partnership makes DFS the first brand worldwide to utilize Pinterest’s standalone app Shuffles as part of a brand campaign.

Shuffles, which gained a devoted following upon its release last year, allows users to create collages and digital art cutting, overlapping, and adding elements and animations to images from their camera roll or Pinterest Pins. The app has been praised as a powerful tool for self-expression and unleashing creativity.

As part of the “What’s Your Thing?” campaign, DFS is inviting participants to use Shuffles to visualize their interior design “thing” using DFS sofas and beds. The best creations, shared on Shuffles, Pinterest, and Instagram with the hashtag #MyDFSThing, will have a chance to win the content of their shuffle.

Pinterest, a popular platform for interior enthusiasts to discover and shop new products, will be a key channel for promoting the campaign. By activating the campaign on Pinterest, DFS aims to inspire users with the very items they are already seeking.

Karen Bloom, creative strategy lead at Pinterest UK, expressed delight in DFS’s integration of Shuffles into their campaign, saying it perfectly aligns with celebrating individual style and unlocking creativity. By utilizing Pinterest, DFS can reach millions of people who are already looking for home design inspiration.

Catherine Woodward, head of digital marketing at DFS, emphasized the importance of homes reflecting our truest selves. She highlighted Shuffles as the ideal tool for customers to browse DFS’s diverse collection and bring their design ideas to life. The app’s collage tools allow users to gain confidence in their interior design decisions before making a purchase.

With the DFS and Pinterest collaboration, home enthusiasts can now tap into their creativity and find inspiration for their unique interior styles.