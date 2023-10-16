Immersive Set Designs Taking the Stage Storm

Over the past month, there has been an 80 percent increase in Pinterest users searching for set design. From custom sculptures to stunning lighting installations, artists and designers are creating remarkable set designs that offer audiences truly immersive experiences.

One example is Pierre Yovanovitch’s set design for Theatre Basel’s production of Verdi’s Rigoletto. Yovanovitch designed a curvilinear staircase enclosed moving, curved walls, providing performers with different spaces. The set also includes furniture pieces crafted the designer, such as a red circular table, stools, a bed, a curved sectional sofa, and a chandelier.

Es Devlin and John Gerrad collaborated on a set design for a U2 concert at the Populous-designed MSG Sphere Las Vegas. The immersive experience was created using a 76-meter-tall screen that wraps more than 180 degrees.

Studio Drift’s kinetic sculpture, named Ego, was hung above the performers during the Dutch National Touring Opera’s production of L’Orfeo. Made of 10 miles of ultra-fine nylon, the sculpture changed shape throughout the show.

Chiara Stephenson designed the set for Björk’s Cornucopia tour. The stage featured four glowing, mushroom-like platforms raised to different levels and partially concealed a threaded fabric curtain. Stephenson drew inspiration from her background in theatre design to create an elaborate and complex set.

Lewis James designed a set for British rapper Slowthai’s gig at the O2 Academy in Brixton, London. The set resembled a house and symbolized the rapper’s mind, with videos playing in the background to convey themes of mental health, class, relationships, and partying.

Peter Bilak’s set design for the Royal Swedish Ballet’s production of Totality in Parts featured a six-meter-wide light installation. The structure comprised 512 lights along 32 curved arms, forming a circular form.

Tim Routledge and Tawbox collaborated on the stage design for rapper Dave’s live show in London. The design included a background with a skull and immersive digital panels to enhance audience experience and phone recordings.

Tawbox also created the set design for British rapper Dave’s performances at Reading and Leeds festivals. The design featured an aluminum shattered heart representing a fractured world, with accompanying LED screens and color-changing lighting.

Marcus Lyall and Adam Smith’s set design for The Chemical Brothers incorporated a massive screen measuring 20 eight meters. Real-world action footage was projected on the screen to accompany each song, and lightweight bouncy balls fell on the audience from the ceiling.

Es Devlin’s stage design for The Weeknd’s set at the 2018 Coachella music festival was influenced Afrofuturism. A large, cracked sculpture of the singer’s face was animated using projection-mapped lighting.

Set designs are becoming increasingly influential in creating memorable and immersive experiences for audiences. Artists and designers continue to push boundaries and redefine the possibilities of set design in various performance spaces.

