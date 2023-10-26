LinkedIn Reaches 500,000 Followers on Dezeen’s Page

LinkedIn, the popular networking platform known for its business and employment focus, has reached a significant milestone on Dezeen’s page. With over half a million followers, LinkedIn has become one of the fastest-growing and most-engaged social media audiences for Dezeen. In the past year alone, almost 20 percent of followers discovered the page, resharing posts more than 15,000 times and generating over 32 million impressions.

To commemorate this achievement, Dezeen commissioned a special illustration Venezuelan designer Luthiem Escalona. Known for her work with renowned brands like Liberty London and Santí Santí, Escalona brings a unique perspective to the illustration. She explains that the grained texture in the design represents each person as a grain, symbolizing how individuals build their networks through LinkedIn. Additionally, the interconnected numbers in the artwork showcase unity and the interdependence of everyone within the platform’s network.

This milestone on LinkedIn is just one of the many accomplishments that Dezeen has achieved across various social media platforms. With a staggering 7.5 million followers in total, Dezeen has recently celebrated its 50,000th post on the website. As one of the leading sources for architecture and design news, Dezeen’s LinkedIn page serves as a hub for sharing highlights from interviews, thought-leadership pieces, project stories, and important news from the website.

To stay updated with the latest and best content from Dezeen, make sure to follow them on their various social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, WeChat, and YouTube. Additionally, subscribing to their newsletters is a great way to ensure you never miss out on their top-notch design content.

FAQ:

Q: How many followers does LinkedIn have on Dezeen’s page?

A: Over half a million followers.

Q: How many times were LinkedIn posts reshared in the past year?

A: More than 15,000 times.

Q: How many impressions did LinkedIn posts generate?

A: Over 32 million impressions.

Q: Who designed the commemorative illustration?

A: Luthiem Escalona, a graphic designer and photographer from Venezuela.

Q: What does the grained texture in the illustration represent?

A: Each person as a grain, symbolizing how they build upon each other’s networks on LinkedIn.