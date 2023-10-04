School District Shuts Down Social Media Accounts Due to Inappropriate Comments and Hate Speech

The school district in DeWITT has decided to temporarily shut down its social media accounts in response to a flood of “inappropriate tagging, comments, and hate speech” aimed at the district. The decision was made after a former employee posted an online message that sparked negative reactions.

The district took immediate action to protect the integrity of their online presence and ensure the safety of individuals using the platforms. The Facebook and Twitter accounts were disabled, and the district is currently seeking advice from legal professionals on their next course of action.

The inappropriate comments, threats, and name-calling mainly originated from outside the district, including other states. The district superintendent, Shanna Spickard, stated that they contacted law enforcement upon discovering the apparent threats and temporarily deactivated the social media accounts while the police investigate.

The district believes that this issue is temporary and that the necessary steps have been taken to address it. The decision to shut down the social media accounts was made to promote a safe and respectful environment for discussions about school matters.

It is worth noting that the flood of comments began after a video posted a former DeWITT teacher involving banned books was reposted an anti-LGBTQ+ Twitter account known as Libs of TicTok, which has a significant following and frequently reposts LGBTQ+-related content to generate outrage.

The district recognizes that disagreements and differing opinions are natural, but when they turn threatening or involve hate speech, intervention is necessary to uphold the school’s policies, values, and mission.

In conclusion, the DeWITT school district has taken measures to address the influx of inappropriate comments and hate speech on their social media accounts. By temporarily disabling the accounts, the district aims to create a safe and respectful environment for dialogue concerning school matters.

– Ken Palmer, [email protected]