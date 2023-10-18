Email and Social Media Hacking: How to Stay Secure Online

Email and social media account hacking has become one of the most prevalent cyber-dependent crimes in the UK, with a staggering number of people falling victim to these attacks. In the 2021/22 financial year alone, around 18,000 individuals reported having their accounts hacked, while countless others remain unreported.

To combat this rising threat, experts recommend utilizing two-step verification (2SV), also known as two-factor authentication (2FA) or multi-factor authentication (MFA). This additional layer of security involves verifying your identity through an extra step when accessing your accounts. Typically, users are required to enter a code sent via text message or through an authentication app.

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) of the UK strongly advises setting up 2SV on “important” accounts that safeguard sensitive information or would result in severe harm if compromised. Criminals may possess your password, but with 2SV enabled, their access to your account is blocked. It is crucial, however, to never disclose your verification codes to anyone, no matter how convincing they may seem.

It is worth noting that no specific age group is more vulnerable to cybercriminals. To ensure the safety of everyone in Devon and Cornwall, the Cyber Protect team offers free events tailored to various entities, including businesses, charities, organizations, and community groups. These sessions provide impartial advice on common cyber threats, such as phishing, malware, and email scams, while also offering valuable tips on safeguarding online accounts.

If you are interested in booking a cyber awareness session for yourself, your business, or your community group, visit the Devon & Cornwall Police website for more information. Additionally, to enhance your knowledge on protecting your accounts, the National Cyber Security Centre’s Cyber Aware website is an excellent resource to explore.

