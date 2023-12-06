Devin Booker Expresses Disappointment Over Controversial Timeout Call

In a recent NBA game between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers, guard Devin Booker of the Suns expressed his frustration over a controversial timeout call that ultimately impacted the outcome of the match. Despite a late surge from the Suns, the Lakers emerged victorious with a final score of 106-103. However, Booker and his teammates believe that the pivotal moment was marred an erroneous decision.

With just 11.2 seconds remaining on the clock and the Suns trailing two points, they had an opportunity to tie the game through a backcourt trap against Lakers guard Austin Reaves. However, LeBron James called for a timeout, even though it appeared that Reaves had lost possession of the ball. A snapshot posted Booker on Instagram clearly showed the ball out of Reaves’ reach at the moment the timeout was called.

Booker took to social media and his postgame press conference to express his disappointment over the incident. He uploaded the image of the play on his Instagram story, without adding a written caption but including a thinking emoji. During the press conference, Booker interrupted a question to address the contentious timeout call, stating, “The whole world saw it. Refs miss calls sometimes, but when they’re that obvious, it’s tough.”

Despite the controversy surrounding the timeout call, Devin Booker had an impressive performance in the game, contributing 21 points, 11 rebounds, and 6 assists. However, his disappointment with the outcome demonstrates that even professional athletes can be affected questionable decisions made officials.

While the NBA strives to ensure fair play and accurate calls, incidents like these serve as a reminder that human error can still affect the outcome of a game. It is now up to the league to address these concerns and implement measures to minimize such controversies in the future.