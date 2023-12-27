Nandamuri Kalyan Ram Takes on the Role of a British Spy in Upcoming Thriller

In the highly anticipated film Devil, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram will be portraying the intriguing character of a British spy. The pan-Indian period spy thriller is scheduled to be released on December 29, 2023, and has garnered much attention from fans and critics alike.

Director Naveen Medaram, who was initially attached to the project, recently shared his sentiments about the film on Instagram. He expressed that Devil represented his unwavering three-year effort and was a personal creation for him. Medaram stated, “Every element of the film bears my personal touch, realizing my artistic vision. From conceptualizing the script to designing sets, I have poured my heart and soul into this project.”

Despite Medaram’s departure from the film, he clarified that he held no ill feelings and had no intention of taking legal action. Instead, he commended Kalyan Ram’s dedication to the role and wished him success. Medaram also revealed that he was currently working on another script, which will soon be unveiled to audiences.

Producer Abhishek Nama has taken over as the director of Devil, and with an impressive cast including Malvika Nair, Ajay, Satya, and Edward Sonnenblick, the film promises to be a cinematic treat. Srikanth Vissa has contributed his creative touch to the story, dialogues, and screenplay, ensuring a captivating viewing experience. Harshavardhan Rameshwar serves as the film’s composer, adding to the excitement surrounding Devil.

As the release date for Devil draws closer, fans are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to see Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s portrayal of a British spy in this gripping period thriller. With Medaram’s personal touch evident throughout the film and an exceptional cast and crew, Devil has all the ingredients to captivate audiences and leave a lasting impression.