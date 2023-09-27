Devil May Cry Anime Confirmed Netflix

Netflix has officially confirmed the existence of the Devil May Cry anime series during its Drop 01 livestream event. The animated series, which consists of eight episodes, is being produced Studio Mir and led executive producer Adi Shankar, who also worked on Netflix’s Castlevania series. The series is based on the popular video game franchise created Capcom.

Although the show was initially announced a few years ago, details have been scarce ever since, leading many to believe that the project was canceled. However, the recently released trailer reassured fans that the Devil May Cry anime is still in the works and almost ready for release.

The Devil May Cry series follows the adventures of Dante, a demon hunter with a unique heritage. As the son of a powerful demon named Sparda and a human mother named Eva, Dante takes on various assignments to protect the world from demons. Throughout the games, he faces off against a range of different monsters using an arsenal of weapons and supernatural abilities.

The anime adaptation is expected to capture the stylish combat and over-the-top characters that the Devil May Cry franchise is known for. In addition to Dante, the series will feature other iconic characters such as Lady, Trish, and Nero. It’s also likely that Dante’s twin brother Vergil will make an appearance.

Fans of the game series can look forward to the release of the Devil May Cry anime on Netflix in the near future. Stay tuned for more updates on this highly anticipated adaptation.

