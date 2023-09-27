Netflix Announces Devil May Cry Anime: What to Expect

Netflix has officially announced an anime adaptation of the popular video game series Devil May Cry. The teaser trailer for the upcoming show was unveiled during the September 27, 2023 Drop 01 showcase, a Netflix event showcasing various animated adaptations.

While the teaser didn’t reveal much, it did give fans a glimpse of Dante, the series’ protagonist, in action. We see him engaged in an intense battle, flipping in the air while dual-wielding his signature handguns, Ebony and Ivory, and dodging attacks from an unseen enemy.

The Devil May Cry anime will be led Adi Shankar, the showrunner and executive producer of Netflix’s successful Castlevania series. Shankar is known for his passion for video game adaptations, and he will be working closely with Studio Mir, the animation studio behind acclaimed series like The Legend of Korra and Dota: Dragon’s Blood.

Fans may recall that news of a Devil May Cry adaptation was first confirmed back in 2018, during an interview with Shankar. The rights were acquired after the success of Castlevania, which appeared in the Drop 01 showcase with premiere episodes of its latest season, Castlevania: Nocturne.

As for the release date of the Devil May Cry anime, it is yet to be announced. However, with the talent involved and the anticipation from fans of the popular video game franchise, it’s sure to be an exciting addition to Netflix’s anime lineup.

In conclusion, Netflix’s announcement of a Devil May Cry anime adaptation has generated buzz among fans. With Adi Shankar leading the project and Studio Mir handling the animation, fans can expect an action-packed and visually stunning series that stays true to the beloved video game franchise.

