Netflix Announces New Devil May Cry Anime Series

Netflix has officially announced a new anime series based on the popular video game franchise, Devil May Cry. The show is being developed Adi Shankar, the showrunner for Netflix’s Castlevania series.

The announcement was made during Netflix’s DROP 01 virtual event, where a short teaser for the anime was also revealed. The teaser features the iconic character Dante, smiling and flipping while wielding his guns. The description provided Netflix hints at an exciting storyline, stating that “sinister forces are at play to open the portal between the human and demon realms.” The main character, Dante, is depicted as an orphaned demon-hunter-for-hire who is unaware that the fate of both worlds rests on his shoulders.

The Devil May Cry anime is a collaborative effort between Netflix, Capcom, Studio MIR, and Adi Shankar. In addition to serving as the show’s developer, Shankar will also serve as the executive producer alongside Capcom’s Hideaki Itsuno and Studio MIR’s Seung Wook Lee. Itsuno has previously worked as the director for several Devil May Cry games, while Lee has been involved in the creation of popular animated series such as The Legend of Korra and Voltron: Legendary Defender.

The first season of the anime will consist of eight episodes and will be written Alex Larsen. Shankar expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating that he and Larsen are fans of the franchise and are committed to delivering a high-quality adaptation.

Devil May Cry was originally released in 2001 for the PlayStation 2, and has since become a beloved franchise with multiple sequels. The most recent entry in the series, Devil May Cry 5, was released in 2019 to critical acclaim.

Fans of the Devil May Cry series can look forward to the upcoming anime adaptation, although no specific release date has been announced yet.

