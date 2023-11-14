Colossal “Devil Comet” on a Fiery Journey Through Space

A colossal comet, known as 12P/Pons-Brooks, is currently on a fiery journey through space, captivating astronomers and stargazers alike. This massive celestial object, measuring approximately 18 miles in diameter, has recently experienced another explosive event, showcasing its notorious volcanic behavior.

Unlike traditional volcanoes on Earth that spew molten rock, 12P/Pons-Brooks, often referred to as a cryovolcanic comet, ejects gas and ice as it nears the sun. This unique behavior has earned it the nickname “devil comet” due to the trail it leaves behind, resembling devil horns.

Amateur astronomer Eliot Herman discovered a significant brightening of the comet on October 31, indicating a fresh burst of cryovolcanic activity. This recent outburst marks the second in a month and the third since July, reinforcing the comet’s reputation as a cosmic spectacle.

As the comet hurtles through space, it follows an elliptical orbit around the sun, completing its journey every 71 years. This relatively short orbit sets it apart from most comets, whose orbits can span thousands of years. Currently traveling at over 40,000 miles per hour, the comet’s speed is expected to increase to more than 100,000 miles per hour as it approaches its closest encounter with the sun in April next year.

While 12P/Pons-Brooks presents a captivating visual display, its proximity to Earth in June 2024 poses no danger to our planet. Even with its massive size and explosive activity, this colossal comet remains a fascinating celestial wonder that offers valuable insights into the composition and behavior of comets.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is cryovolcanism?

A: Cryovolcanism refers to volcanic activity occurring at extremely low temperatures on icy celestial bodies, such as moons or comets.

Q: How do cryovolcanic comets differ from traditional volcanoes?

A: Cryovolcanic comets, like 12P/Pons-Brooks, release volatile substances such as water, ammonia, or methane as they approach the sun, resulting in eruptions of gas and dust.

Q: Can comets have a significant impact on Earth?

A: Comets have historically been thought of as omens and are believed to have delivered water and organic compounds to Earth, potentially contributing to the emergence of life.

Q: What missions have studied comets?

A: Space agencies, such as NASA and ESA, have conducted missions like Deep Impact and Rosetta to investigate the composition and behavior of comets.