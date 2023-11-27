Strong Network: Revolutionizing Virtual Workspaces for Businesses

Laurent Balmelli, co-founder of Strong Network, has embarked on his second entrepreneurial venture after successfully selling his first start-up to a major Californian corporation. This time, Balmelli aims to create an unprecedented virtual workspace for companies in need of secure developer services.

In today’s digital landscape, large companies heavily rely on developers and coding for their operations. However, providing a conducive work environment has become increasingly complex with the decentralization of data storage through cloud computing. Businesses now extend beyond the physical boundaries of their buildings. Recognizing this challenge, Strong Network is developing a virtual computer park, offering a completely dematerialized workspace.

Balmelli’s journey has taken an unconventional path in the startup world, as he is 52 years old. While his young team may be significantly younger, he believes his experience and expertise bring unique value to the company. He emphasizes that a startup is not solely about technology but also encompasses various human aspects, economic understanding, and budget management. Convincing others of the importance of their work is vital in this field, and Balmelli’s knowledge and background provide an advantage.

The foundation for Strong Network was laid during Balmelli’s time with IBM in New York and Tokyo, where he worked after completing his doctorate at the EPFL. His first startup, Strong.Codes, specialized in securing applications to prevent unauthorized access and exploitation of vulnerabilities. Notable clients included popular applications like “Pokémon Go” and Snapchat. The success of Strong.Codes attracted the attention of Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, leading to its acquisition.

After the acquisition, Balmelli briefly worked in Snap’s Swiss office, continuing to navigate the corporate American mindset in the industry. However, he felt the urge to explore new frontiers and develop an environment specifically tailored to coders. Strong Network’s innovative solution combines productivity enhancements with data security measures, safeguarding source code and access keys to enterprise resources.

The startup has already gained recognition in the cybersecurity industry, securing deals with prominent names such as Swiss Re and Broadcom. Strong Network has also received prestigious awards, including the Start-up Prize at the International Cybersecurity Forum in Paris and the second place in the Tech4Trust 2021 program, focusing on young cybersecurity companies in the canton.

With an initial investment of 6 million Swiss francs, Strong Network had a solid financial foundation, partially facilitated the sale to Snapchat. Looking ahead, Balmelli envisions the company’s technology soaring in popularity 2024. As for the future, he remains open to possibilities, including the potential for scaling up the company or even considering another sale, while continuing to stay involved in creative endeavors.