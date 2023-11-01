Developing Productivity Engineering: Focusing on Team Efficiency and Enablement

In the tech industry, there has been an increased focus on measuring developer productivity metrics. However, simply measuring individual output can be detrimental to overall productivity. Developers often distrust productivity tools and may feel compelled to game the system due to job insecurity. Instead of solely measuring output, there is a movement towards software delivery enablement, which emphasizes team efficiency and velocity.

This shift in perspective has led to the emergence of developer productivity engineering teams, which prioritize developer experience and enablement over measurement. These teams aim to create an environment where developers can focus on their work without being burdened unnecessary complexities. Companies like Netflix, Google, LinkedIn, Spotify, and Atlassian are leading the way in measuring the impact of their platform teams on developer productivity.

Netflix, in particular, has a unique approach to platform engineering and developer productivity engineering. They have a centralized platform team that focuses on creating tools, platforms, and infrastructure to support their internal developer community. Within this team, there is a developer productivity engineering team that manages the end-to-end developer experience. They are responsible for the inner development loop, continuous integration, source control, dependency management, and more.

The larger Netflix platform engineering team also includes cloud infrastructure and data platform teams. The goal of these teams is to abstract away the complexities of the underlying infrastructure so that developers can focus on their specific domains of expertise. By removing distractions and providing support, Netflix aims to create an environment where developers can maintain their flow state and be more productive.

Organizational design is an important aspect of Netflix’s approach to productivity and platform engineering. The company recognizes that organizational structures need to be adaptable and typically last for about 18 months. The current incarnation of their platform engineering team has been in place for about three years and has been continuously evolving to meet the changing needs of the organization.

By prioritizing team efficiency and enablement, companies can create a more sustainable and productive work environment for their developers. This shift in focus acknowledges that individual output is not the sole measure of productivity and that a team-based approach is more scalable. With the right support and resources, developers can thrive and contribute to the success of their organizations.

