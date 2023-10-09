How to Know If You’ve Been Blocked on WhatsApp

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging applications in the world, but sometimes digital relationships can become complicated and end on a sour note. If you’ve ever wondered if someone has blocked you on WhatsApp, or how many people have blocked you, we have some tips to help you find out.

One of the tools within the messaging application is the broadcast list, commonly used to create channels for sending informative messages without the possibility of a response. To find out if someone has blocked you, you can utilize this feature.

First, open WhatsApp and click on the three dots located in the top right corner of the screen. From there, select the “Broadcast list” option to create a list. Choose individuals who do not have a profile picture on their WhatsApp, as this is usually an indication of being blocked. Once you have identified these individuals, send them a message. If the message remains “sent,” it means that person still has you added to WhatsApp. However, if the message does not show as “sent,” “delivered,” or “read,” it means that person has decided to block you.

Another effective method to determine if you’ve been blocked is to try adding those contacts who do not have a profile picture to a group. If they do not appear in the list of group members, it is a clear sign that you have been blocked.

Remember to approach these situations with caution and respect for others’ privacy. It is important to note that these methods may not always be 100% accurate, as WhatsApp does not provide an official way to check if someone has blocked you.