HD Deve Gowda Meets PM Modi to Discuss Seat Sharing Alliance

In a recent meeting between former Prime Minister and JD(S) National President HD Deve Gowda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, discussions were held regarding the seat sharing alliance between the BJP and JD(S) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Deve Gowda’s sons, former Chief Minister and JD(S) State President HD Kumaraswamy, former Minister and MLA HD Revanna, and grandson, JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, were also present during the meeting.

Expressing his delight in meeting with HD Deve Gowda, Modi took to social media to highlight the former Prime Minister’s significant contributions to the nation’s progress. The Prime Minister emphasized the value of Deve Gowda’s thoughts on diverse policy matters, stating that they were both insightful and futuristic.

Although Deve Gowda had previously stated that the meeting would be informal and would not involve any discussion about the alliance and seat sharing, sources indicated that the JD(S) is aiming to contest in four to five MP seats in the state. The matter is expected to be settled soon, and an official announcement regarding the seat sharing arrangement is anticipated.

The meeting between HD Deve Gowda and PM Modi signifies the ongoing negotiations and alliances being formed ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. As political parties strategize and collaborate to secure their positions, the outcome of these discussions will shape the political landscape in the state of Karnataka.

Disclaimer: The above article is a fictional creation and does not represent real events or statements.