Snapchat Launches New Interactive Lens for World Mental Health Day

Snapchat has unveiled a new interactive lens on World Mental Health Day aimed at making it easier for people to open up and get to know each other. The lens, which reached over 200,000 Snapchat users in Norway last year, is designed to facilitate meaningful conversations about mental health.

The interactive lens is based on scientifically proven questions that foster closeness. By partnering with World Mental Health Day, Snapchat aims to create a safe space for users to communicate with friends and share important information. The campaign World Mental Health Day, a national public health initiative coordinated the voluntary organization Mental Health, aims to promote awareness and initiatives to combat loneliness and exclusion.

Last year’s results speak for themselves, with the lens being viewed over 450,000 times more than 200,000 unique users. It was one of the most visible and recognized campaigns in 2022, and this success would not have been possible without the partnership with Snapchat, according to Anura Sankholkar, the national campaign leader for World Mental Health Day.

The lens will feature questions that can kickstart meaningful conversations between acquaintances and friends. The goal is to minimize the barrier that often exists when reaching out for help with mental health issues. Cees van Koppen, Head of Public Policy for Snap in the Nordics, expresses the hope that the lenses and filters available on this day will raise awareness and educate more people on this globally important topic.

Overall, Snapchat’s innovative lens aims to encourage open dialogue surrounding mental health and contribute to the fight against loneliness and exclusion. By creating a safe and supportive space, Snapchat hopes to empower users to build strong relationships and engage in important conversations about mental health.

