2023 Projects to Achieve Record Low Homicide Rate in Detroit

A groundbreaking collaborative effort between city and county leaders in Detroit is set to result in the lowest homicide rate the city has seen in the past six decades. This achievement comes as a result of strategic initiatives and effective allocation of resources aimed at reducing crime.

Mayor Mike Duggan expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “This is a momentous day that we have been working towards for a long time.” The partnership, formed Detroit Police Chief James White in late 2021, focused on restoring the criminal justice system in both Detroit and Wayne County to its pre-pandemic efficiency.

One key area of focus was reducing the backlog of felony gun cases. Mayor Duggan explained, “We understand the reasons behind the surge in violent crime across America. The closure of criminal courts made it impossible to convene 12 jurors in a room.” To address this, virtual dockets were implemented, and visiting judges were hired to manage the mounting caseload. Judge William McConico at the 36th District Court took the initiative and started hearing gun cases himself.

Efforts were also made to enhance the efficiency of the Wayne County Circuit Court. Chief Judge Patricia Fresard allowed judges to work from home, resulting in a significant reduction in the backlog of felony cases awaiting trial.

Additional measures included increasing pay for prosecutors in the county prosecutor’s office to tackle their own backlog. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy praised the collaboration, stating, “This partnership has yielded remarkable results and dividends.”

The results so far have been promising. Violent crime in Detroit has seen a significant decline compared to the same period last year. Carjackings have dropped 36%, homicides 18%, and non-fatal shootings 13%. These statistics are a testament to the effectiveness of the implemented strategies.

Chief White credited state funding for enabling the rehiring of police officers and providing a $10,000 raise. “We are committed to sustaining our progress and recognize that the reward for good work is more work,” he affirmed.

The collective efforts of city and county leaders, coupled with the dedication of law enforcement personnel, have positioned Detroit to achieve a new milestone in public safety. The projected low homicide rate in 2023 shows that when communities collaborate and prioritize crime reduction, substantial improvements can be attained, leading to safer neighborhoods for residents.