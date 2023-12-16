Detroit’s Homicide Rate Hits a Historic Low in 2023

Recent data released city, county, and state officials in Detroit reveal that the city is on track to experience its lowest number of homicides since 1966. Through November 30, there were 228 criminal homicides in Detroit, an 18% decrease compared to the same period in 2022. If this trend continues, 2023 will have the fewest homicides in nearly six decades. Despite a significant drop in population since the 1960s, the homicide rate per 100,000 people in Detroit remains significantly higher than in that era.

This decline in homicides follows a similar trend in other major cities across the United States. Chicago has reported a double-digit reduction in homicides this year, while Philadelphia has experienced a 19% drop compared to the previous year. However, the lack of crime statistics from some police departments, including those in New York City, Los Angeles, and Houston, makes it challenging to analyze the national landscape adequately.

In addition to the decrease in homicides, nonfatal shootings in Detroit have declined 13%, and carjackings have dropped 36% compared to the previous year. Officials credit these positive developments to a program implemented in April 2021 that aimed to clear a backlog of gun felony cases in Wayne County Circuit Court and Detroit’s 36th District Court. The program, which involved collaboration between multiple agencies, resulted in a significant reduction in pending gun felonies.

The decline in violent crime can also be attributed to improved monitoring of tethered gun crime defendants who are out on bail with specific conditions. With better oversight, officials have been able to track these defendants more effectively and ensure compliance with their bail requirements. The comprehensive approach taken Wayne County Executive Warren Evans, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, and other officials has been instrumental in the success of this initiative.

While the exact correlation between reducing the backlog of gun cases and the decline in homicides remains unclear, the data-driven approach and the positive trends observed are indicators of the program’s effectiveness. The city of Detroit celebrates this milestone as a step towards increased public safety, and officials are hopeful that the downward trend will continue in the coming years.