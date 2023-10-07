Detroit Lions to Face Carolina Panthers at Ford Field

The Detroit Lions will be hosting the Carolina Panthers at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, October 8, 2023. The game is scheduled to kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted on FOX. Additionally, live streaming will be available on fuboTV (Regional restrictions may apply) while the CBS Sports App will provide live updates and coverage.

The Lions come into this game with a 3-1 record, having secured wins in three of their first four games. They have been performing well offensively, averaging 26.5 points per game. In their last outing, they defeated the Green Bay Packers with a score of 34-20, with running back David Montgomery leading the charge rushing for 121 yards and three touchdowns.

On the other hand, the Carolina Panthers have started the season with four consecutive losses, leaving them with a 0-4 record. Their most recent defeat came at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings, where they lost a score of 21-13. The Panthers have struggled on offense, averaging only 1.5 touchdowns per game and finishing their previous game with a meager 3.4 yards per play.

Considering the teams’ performances thus far, the Lions are favored to win this game a margin of ten points. The Lions’ offense has been productive, regularly finding the end zone with an average of 3.2 touchdowns per game. In contrast, the Panthers have been struggling to put up points.

In terms of their head-to-head history, Carolina has won three out of their last four meetings against Detroit. However, the Lions will look to break that trend and build on their solid start to the season.

In summary, the Detroit Lions will aim to extend their winning streak against a struggling Carolina Panthers team. With their strong offensive performances and home-field advantage, the Lions are expected to secure a victory. The Panthers will need to improve their offensive production if they hope to pose a challenge to the Lions’ dominant form.

