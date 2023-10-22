Baltimore Ravens vs. Detroit Lions: Preview, Betting Odds, and How to Watch

The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson will face off against the Detroit Lions and Jared Goff in a thrilling interconference showdown in Week 7 of the NFL season. Both teams are currently in first place in their respective divisions, making this match-up a highly anticipated one.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 22. It will be broadcasted live on Fox, and can also be streamed online on demand. For those looking to watch the action live, there are options to do so for free. Services like Fubo and Sling offer free trials, which allow viewers to stream the game without any cost.

According to the latest line and betting odds, the Ravens are favored 3 points. The moneyline odds stand at BAL -170 and DET +140, indicating that the Ravens are the favorites to win. The over/under for the game is set at 43.

In terms of predictions, it is projected that the Lions will come out on top with a score of 26-23. However, anything can happen in the game of football, and both teams have a chance to emerge victorious.

To watch the game live, viewers can tune in to Fox if they have a HDTV antenna or a cable/satellite provider. Alternatively, they can opt for streaming services like Fubo, DirecTV Stream, or Sling, which offer free trials or promotional offers for the cheapest streaming plans.

In conclusion, the Baltimore Ravens vs. Detroit Lions match-up promises to be an exciting clash between two first-place teams. With a variety of options available to watch the game live, fans can look forward to experiencing the action from the comfort of their own homes.

