Rookie Tight End Sam LaPorta Making Waves in the NFL

In the world of professional football, rookie tight end Sam LaPorta is quickly making a name for himself. While pop music sensation Taylor Swift may have been named Time’s “Person of the Year,” the Detroit Lions’ social media team decided to have a little fun with a false dating rumor involving Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce.

In a playful video posted on the Lions’ TikTok page, viewers were asked to determine if Taylor Swift was dating the tight end with the most touchdowns this season. The video humorously revealed that the answer was false, as Taylor Swift is not dating Sam LaPorta. As it turns out, LaPorta is currently tied with Mark Andrews of the Baltimore Ravens for the league lead in touchdowns a tight end, with an impressive six touchdowns under his belt.

Despite being in the shadow of more established players like Travis Kelce, LaPorta is having one of the most remarkable rookie seasons for a tight end in NFL history. He joined an elite group of players, becoming just the sixth ever to achieve 60 or more receptions, 675 or more receiving yards, and 6 receiving touchdowns in the first 12 games of their NFL career. What makes this achievement even more exceptional is the fact that none of the other players on this list were tight ends.

The Lions’ TikTok video has quickly gained popularity, receiving over 75,000 likes and nearly 4,000 shares within 24 hours. While tensions between Taylor Swift fans, known as “Swifties,” and the Lions’ social media team could arise, it seems like the joke is all in good fun so far.

Taylor Swift, who performed the “Star Spangled Banner” at Ford Field prior to a Lions game on Thanksgiving Day in 2006, admitted to being incredibly nervous during the performance. Reflecting back on that moment during her “The Eras Tour,” Swift described her anxiety and awe at the magnitude of the stadium.

It remains to be seen if the Lions’ social media team will continue to playfully engage with their audience, but one thing is for certain – Sam LaPorta is proving himself as a rising star in the NFL.