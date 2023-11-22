New Article: The Detroit Lions’ Hilarious Social Media Roast of Justin Fields

In a surprising turn of events, the Detroit Lions not only secured an unbelievable comeback victory over the Chicago Bears but also managed to deliver a perfectly hilarious and evil roast on social media. It all began with Justin Fields’ impressive 29-yard scramble that converted a third-and-14, seemingly sealing the game for the Bears. With a 23-14 lead and no signs of life from the Lions, it appeared that Chicago would extend their advantage and make a comeback nearly impossible. Little did Fields know that this would be the last shining moment for the Bears in the game.

A series of unfortunate plays followed for the Bears’ offense, with limited gains and failed passes, culminating in a sack, fumble, and safety. The Lions, on the other hand, unleashed a remarkable offensive display, mounting two touchdown drives of 75 and 73 yards within a span of just over 3 minutes. The end result? A stunning 31-26 victory for the Lions.

However, the social media roast served as an even bigger blow to the Bears. Based on the beloved Mario video game series, the Lions’ Twitter account humorously replaced a Koopa character with a dancing Justin Fields encased in ice. The juxtaposition between a legendary gaming reference and Field’s ill-timed celebration was undeniably amusing.

What made this social media dig even more impressive was the subtle reference to the largely-failed “Miiverse,” an online gaming community for the Wii U console. The Lions’ tweet recreated one of the community’s in-game tips, which received minimal attention when it was originally posted over 11 years ago. With just 120 retweets, the humor behind the tweet was truly niche, catering to a select group of individuals familiar with the reference.

This clever and well-researched social media post showcased the Lions’ expertise in effective social management. Not only did they secure a memorable victory on the field, but they also entertained fans off the field with a witty and nostalgic roast. Kudos to the Detroit Lions for their humorous and skillful execution.