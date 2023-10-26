New Twists on Traditional Hong Kong Toast

If you thought toast was just buttered bread, think again. Hong Kong has been ahead of the game for decades, incorporating toast into their food culture in unique and delicious ways. One such dish is shrimp toast, a classic Hong Kong teatime treat that has become a staple in local cuisine.

Traditionally, shrimp toast consists of a slice of bread topped with a shrimp dumpling filling and pan-fried to perfection. However, Detroit chef Jon Kung is putting his own spin on this classic dish in his latest cookbook, “Kung Food: Chinese American Recipes from a Third Culture Kitchen.”

In his cookbook, Kung shares a recipe for sesame shrimp toast that adds a delightful twist to the traditional dish. The shrimp paste is made with peeled and deveined raw shrimp, garlic, ginger, soy sauce, sesame oil, oyster sauce, white pepper, and smoked paprika. Brunoised vegetables like scallions, carrots, celery, and water chestnuts are added to provide a crunchy texture.

To make the toasts, the shrimp paste is spread on one side of a slice of soft white sandwich bread and sprinkled with untoasted hulled sesame seeds. The bread is then pan-fried until the shrimp paste is cooked through and the sesame seeds turn golden brown. The result is a crispy, flavorful, and satisfying dish that’s perfect as an appetizer or a main course.

Kung’s twist on shrimp toast showcases the fusion of his Chinese heritage, his experience as a child of immigrants in North America, and his love for Detroit’s culinary scene. By combining traditional elements with his own creative flair, Kung celebrates the diversity of Chinese American cuisine.

So why not give this unique take on shrimp toast a try? Whether you’re a fan of traditional dishes or looking to explore new flavors, Kung’s recipe is sure to impress. Get your hands on a copy of “Kung Food: Chinese American Recipes from a Third Culture Kitchen” to discover more exciting and delicious recipes that bridge cultures and delight the taste buds.

