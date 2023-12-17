Heavy Rain and Strong Winds Expected in Bay Area

A significant storm system is making its way towards the greater San Francisco Bay Area, bringing heavy rain and strong winds. The system, which originated from an atmospheric river that hit the Pacific Northwest, is expected to reach the North Bay in the mid-to-late morning and move south towards San Francisco. Light rain has already begun falling in San Francisco.

The storm system will gradually break up as it spreads across the region throughout the day, accompanied gusty winds of 20-30 mph. Lingering post-frontal showers are anticipated on Thursday. Rainfall totals are projected to range from 0.10″ to 0.25″ inland, with higher amounts of 0.25″ to 0.5″ around the Bay and along the coast. Some areas in the North Bay may even receive over half an inch of rainfall.

Daytime highs will be in the 60s throughout the Bay Area, while overnight temperatures will drop into the 40s and 50s. The weather is expected to be dry but cool from Friday through the weekend, with near-normal highs of around 60°.

In addition to the rain, patchy fog is also impacting parts of the area, particularly in the North Bay Valleys, San Francisco, the coastal North Bay, the bay shoreline, and the San Francisco Peninsula coast. A dense fog advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday. There is also a slight chance for fog to reach San Jose and coastal areas along Monterey Bay.

Furthermore, a high surf advisory has been issued until 4 a.m. Thursday for San Francisco and the coastal North Bay. The National Weather Service (NWS) has warned of dangerous swimming and surfing conditions, as well as beach erosion in the affected areas.

Residents are advised to stay updated on the weather conditions and take necessary precautions during this storm system.