Odic Detects Increase in WhatsApp Hacks in the Canary Islands

The Observatory of Cybercrimes in the Canary Islands (ODIC) has recently discovered a surge in incidents involving hacked WhatsApp accounts in the region. The islands most affected this wave of cyberattacks are Tenerife, La Gomera, and La Palma.

ODIC has been receiving reports from users who claim to be receiving messages from their family members or acquaintances, demanding WhatsApp verification codes. In response to this alarming trend, ODIC strongly recommends taking immediate security measures to avoid falling victim to phishing attacks.

To safeguard your WhatsApp account, follow these steps: open WhatsApp and go to Settings; click on Account; select Two-Step Verification; enable the feature.

ODIC advises against sharing your WhatsApp verification code via SMS with anyone, even close family members or friends. If, any chance, you have already shared the code and lost access to your WhatsApp account, please refer to the instructions below for account recovery.

If you suspect unauthorized activity on your WhatsApp account, notify your family and friends immediately. The perpetrator may impersonate you in your individual and group chats.

It is important to remember that WhatsApp employs end-to-end encryption, and messages are stored on your personal device. Therefore, if someone gains access to your account on another device, they will not be able to read your past conversations.

Account Recovery Process:

To regain access to your WhatsApp account, register the app using your phone number and enter the 6-digit code you will receive via SMS for number verification. For detailed instructions on number verification, visit the Help Centers for Android and iPhone.

Once you enter the 6-digit code sent via SMS, the session of the unauthorized individual accessing your account will be automatically terminated.

You may also be prompted to enter a two-step verification code. If you are unaware of this code, the unauthorized individual may have activated the two-step verification feature. In such cases, you must wait for seven days to access your account without the two-step verification code. Regardless of whether you know the two-step verification code, the session of the unauthorized individual will be terminated as soon as you enter the 6-digit code sent via SMS.

In some cases, WhatsApp can automatically verify your phone number. If you suspect someone else is using your account through WhatsApp Web or Desktop, ODIC recommends logging out of all computers from your phone for added security.

For additional account protection, WhatsApp will notify you if anyone attempts to register a WhatsApp account using your phone number.

FAQs

1. What measures can I take to secure my WhatsApp account?

To enhance the security of your WhatsApp account, enable the two-step verification feature. This will require an additional code to access your account, providing an extra layer of protection against unauthorized access.

2. What should I do if I suspect my WhatsApp account has been hacked?

If you suspect any unauthorized activity on your WhatsApp account, immediately inform your family and friends. Additionally, follow the account recovery process outlined in this article to regain control of your account.

3. Will the unauthorized individual be able to read my previous conversations on WhatsApp?

No, WhatsApp utilizes end-to-end encryption, ensuring that only the intended recipients can read your messages. Even if someone gains access to your account on a different device, they will not be able to view your past conversations stored on your personal device.

4. How do I register a new WhatsApp account using my phone number?

To register a new WhatsApp account, download the app to your phone and follow the on-screen instructions to create an account using your phone number. You will receive a verification code via SMS to verify your number and complete the registration process.