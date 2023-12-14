Immigration Detainee Denied Bail After Sending Inappropriate Messages to Underage Girl

A recent court hearing has revealed that Emran Dad, a convicted sexual predator who was released from immigration detention, had been engaging in inappropriate conversations with a 15-year-old girl while he was still detained. Despite being one of 148 detainees released following a High Court decision, Dad was denied bail due to concerns about the safety of the community.

During the hearing at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court, Detective Senior Constable Daniel Jacobi presented evidence of Dad’s alleged offenses, including the sexual penetration of multiple children under the age of 16. The court was shown screenshots of conversations between Dad and the teenage girl, revealing sexually charged exchanges and requests for a video chat on TikTok. It was also discovered that just two days after his release, Dad had saved photos of himself with children on his phone.

Previously, Dad had been arrested in 2012 for sexually penetrating a young girl, during which he reportedly told police that he had no other option for sexual contact. His defense argued that he believed having sex with individuals under the age of 16 was acceptable in his home country, but Magistrate Tony Burns ruled that there was no evidence to suggest Dad would not reoffend.

Despite the support of his family, who promised to closely monitor his actions, Dad was deemed an unacceptable risk to the community and was denied bail. He is scheduled to appear in court again on January 12 next year.

This case highlights the importance of protecting vulnerable individuals, particularly minors, from sexual predators. The court’s decision to deny bail sends a strong message that such behavior will not be tolerated.