Punjab Congress Leader Raises Questions About Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra’s Wedding

Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira has raised concerns about the wedding expenses of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra. In a series of social media posts, Khaira questioned how Chadha could afford to gift a 4-carat diamond ring to Chopra, considering his declared income. Khaira also highlighted that Chopra had given Chadha a ring of lesser value.

These questions were raised after Khaira’s arrest the Punjab Police in connection with an old drugs case. Khaira’s son called the detention an act of vendetta politics, stating that his father had always exposed the true face of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his party. Khaira claimed that the arrest was based on a quashed order related to the 2015 FIR, which the family had challenged in the Supreme Court.

In addition to his concerns about the wedding expenses, Khaira also criticized AAP leaders, including Bhagwant Mann, for not standing up against decisions that he believed were against Punjab’s interests. He accused them of going back on their promises to end VIP culture and called them “new VVIPs of India.”

The AAP responded to Khaira’s comments, stating that it is well-known that he was involved in the drug business and that a proper investigation will be conducted. The BJP also weighed in, accusing the Punjab Police of misusing its power and taking action against opposition leaders who speak out against the government.

The Congress condemned Khaira’s arrest, calling it an abuse of power and vengeance. The party expressed its support for Khaira and vowed to continue fighting against injustice.

Overall, this incident has brought attention to the wedding expenses of public figures and has sparked a debate about the sources of their wealth and the potential misuse of power political leaders.

Definitions:

– MLA: Member of Legislative Assembly

– Rajya Sabha: Upper house of the Parliament of India

– FIR: First Information Report, a written document prepared the police when they receive information about a cognizable offense

– VVIP: Very Very Important Person

Sources:

– Hindustan Times