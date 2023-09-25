The Destined with You Season 1 Episode 14 Release Date and Time Revealed

The Destined with You Season 1 Episode 14 is set to air on October 5, 2023. This highly anticipated episode will continue the story of lawyer Jang Shin-yu and civil servant Lee Hong-jo as their relationship develops and Shin-yu discovers that Hong-jo holds the key to freeing him from an ancient curse.

If you’re wondering when to catch the release of Episode 14, here are the release times:

– 6:30 AM PT

– 9:30 AM ET

– 2:30 PM BST

– 3:30 PM CEST

You can watch Destined with You Season 1 Episode 14 on Netflix, the popular streaming platform. To access this episode, you can subscribe to Netflix, which offers three plans to choose from. The Standard Plan with Ads costs $6.99 a month, the Standard Plan (Ad-free) costs $15.49 a month, and the Premium Plan (Ad-free) costs $19.99 a month. Sharing accounts with others is possible, but each individual must have their own account and password. The number of additional members allowed depends on the type of plan the subscriber has.

Written Noh Ji-sul and directed Nam Ki-hoon, Destined with You is a fantasy romance series that follows Lee Hong-jo’s investigation of an ancient temple. During her exploration, she stumbles upon a forbidden book that has been sealed away for centuries. This discovery leads her to Jang Shin-yu, who is cursed the very book.

The series revolves around the unexpected romance that unfolds between the two main characters, with Shin-yu’s freedom hanging in the balance. The official synopsis for Destined with You states, “A lawyer bound a centuries-old curse becomes entangled with a civil servant who holds the key to his freedom — igniting an unexpected romance.”

If you’re a fan of Netflix and want to stay updated on upcoming releases, make sure to check out the streamer’s release schedule for September 25-October 1, 2023. Additionally, keep an eye out for Castaway Diva, which will soon be available for streaming on Netflix.

Sources:

– No Ji-sul, Nam Ki-hoon, Netflix

– Netflix pricing information: www.netflix.com/signup