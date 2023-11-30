New Opportunities for Brands: TikTok’s Out of Phone Advertising

Destination Toronto has recently made history becoming the first Canadian brand to embrace TikTok’s innovative Out of Phone offering. The platform’s Out of Phone feature allows advertisers to extend their TikTok campaigns beyond the confines of mobile screens and onto various out-of-home (OOH) platforms. Through partnerships with major OOH networks such as Adomni, Dive Billboards, GSTV, Loop TV, Radiant, ReachTV, Redbox, Screenvision, and VEVO, digital screens at locations like billboards, kiosks, cinemas, bars, restaurants, airports, and gas stations can now showcase TikTok campaigns.

Dan Page, TikTok’s global head of distribution, new screens, explains how this new advertising product benefits advertisers. By expanding campaigns across multiple channels, brands can maintain consistent and creative messaging while enriching their audience’s experience. The partnership between digital creativity and tangible world presence produces a multiplier effect on audience engagement that can only be achieved through this type of crossover.

One brand that seized this opportunity was Destination Toronto, which leveraged the Out of Phone feature in New York City’s Times Square to extend their successful “You Gotta See What We See” campaign. This innovative buy played select TikTok videos from the campaign to Times Square visitors, featuring captivating Toronto still and motion artist Blackpowerbarbie, an essential part of their marketing strategy.

Destination Toronto’s VP of global marketing, Paula Port, expresses the value of TikTok’s Out of Phone solution in providing a tangible and interactive offline experience for their social content. With Bensimon Byrne as the campaign’s developer, Destination Toronto was already targeting American tourists using social ad spend in key markets, including New York/New Jersey, San Francisco/San Jose, Chicago, and Washington D.C. TikTok recognized the brand’s potential to test new engagement strategies and approached them with the opportunity.

The initial results have been highly encouraging for Destination Toronto. The exposure, placements, and impressions have all been strong, generating positive feedback from partners and stakeholders who admire their innovation and willingness to foster partnerships. Moving forward, Destination Toronto plans to collaborate with TikTok and Dive to gain deeper insights into the online and offline interaction data, enhancing future campaigns.

Netflix was the first advertiser to test the combined offering of TikTok’s Out of Phone and Dive Billboards. Their US campaign for the release of the series “Your Place Or Mine” enabled passerby to submit user-generated content using a hashtag, curated Dive and aligned with the client’s messaging.

TikTok’s Out of Phone product has generated interest from diverse sectors and industries in Canada and beyond. Its adaptability allows for its seamless integration into any market, offering brands the opportunity to share their messages globally. According to Dan Page, this product creates an environment where genuine connections between brands and consumers can thrive, signaling a transformative shift in marketing dynamics where authenticity is not only appreciated but expected across all consumer touchpoints.

FAQ

1. What is TikTok’s Out of Phone feature?

TikTok’s Out of Phone feature allows advertisers to extend their TikTok campaigns beyond mobile screens and onto various out-of-home platforms such as billboards, kiosks, cinemas, bars, restaurants, airports, and gas stations.

2. How does the Out of Phone feature benefit advertisers?

The Out of Phone feature enables advertisers to maintain consistent and creative messaging across multiple channels, enrich the audience’s experience, and amplify their reach beyond smartphone screens.

3. Which brand was the first Canadian brand to utilize TikTok’s Out of Phone offering?

Destination Toronto became the first Canadian brand to embrace TikTok’s Out of Phone offering.

4. How did Destination Toronto use the Out of Phone feature?

Destination Toronto extended its “You Gotta See What We See” campaign playing select TikTok videos featuring Toronto artist Blackpowerbarbie in New York City’s Times Square.

5. Which advertiser was the first to test the joint services of TikTok’s Out of Phone and Dive Billboards?

Netflix was the first advertiser to test the combined offerings of TikTok’s Out of Phone and Dive Billboards for their series “Your Place Or Mine.”