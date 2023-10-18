Amazon implementing passkeys support for passwordless login

Amazon has quietly started implementing support for passwordless login through passkeys, joining the trend of tech giants moving towards a future without passwords. However, the deployment of this feature is gradual, and users may still need to retain their passwords for a period of time.

The option to set up a passkey is now available on Amazon’s website, allowing users to log in using biometric authentication on their devices, such as fingerprint or facial recognition. This makes it much more difficult for malicious actors to access user accounts remotely, as they would also need physical access to the user’s device.

Vincent Delitz, co-founder of German tech startup Corbado, who first documented the arrival of passkey support on Amazon, mentioned that there are some challenges that need to be overcome with this implementation. Currently, passkey support is not available in some of Amazon’s native applications, such as the Amazon shopping app or Prime. This means that users still need to use a password to log in, at least for now. Additionally, if users have set up a passkey but had previously configured two-factor authentication (2FA), they are still prompted to enter a unique verification code when logging in, which is redundant since passkeys eliminate the need for 2FA as they are stored on the user’s device.

It is unclear whether the 2FA code requirement is a temporary feature or if Amazon plans to add passkey support to its mobile applications. It is also unknown if passkey support has been made available to all Amazon users globally, as it is currently activated in the United States, United Kingdom, France, and Germany.

The addition of passkeys is good news for Amazon, as it provides customers with another secure way to access their accounts. This feature simplifies the login process without compromising security. It comes shortly after WhatsApp announced its implementation of passkey support for all Android users, and a few days after Google announced its plans to make this login method default for all account holders across its services.

