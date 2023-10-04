Why You Should Be Mindful of Hair Relaxers and How to Protect Your Hair

Hair relaxers are known for containing powerful chemicals that can disrupt the endocrine system. These chemicals can be absorbed into the body through inhalation or direct contact during the process of straightening hair. Dr. Mitchell, a dermatologist, warns that exposure to these carcinogenic chemicals may increase the risk of developing hormonal cancers.

If you still choose to relax your hair, there are some important things to keep in mind. It is recommended to visit a professional first and have the hair “based,” which involves applying grease to the scalp, forehead, and hair. This creates a protective barrier between the hair and the relaxer. Adding a protein treatment before applying the chemical solution can also help strengthen the hair and reduce breakage.

Whether you are doing the process at home or at a salon, it is crucial to check the expiration dates of relaxers. Using expired products can lead to ineffective results or even bacterial contamination.

Experts advise against using hair relaxers altogether and suggest finding alternative solutions like edge control or gel. There are edge control products available that can provide the desired sleek look without the potential damage caused relaxers. Wright, a hairstylist, recommends Ebin 24 Hour Edge Tamer for its long-lasting hold suitable for humid climates. For those who prefer a more flexible hold, the Muze Hair Edge Control is a great option that allows for midday touch-ups without sacrificing control.

In conclusion, it is important to be cautious when using hair relaxers due to the harmful chemicals they contain. Alternatives like edge control can be a safer option for achieving the desired hairstyle without compromising the health of your hair.

