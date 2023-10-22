T-Mobile to Continue Offering Free Netflix Despite Price Hike

T-Mobile has announced that it will continue offering free Netflix to its subscribers despite the recent price increase the streaming platform. This move comes as part of T-Mobile’s ongoing efforts to differentiate itself from its competitors through its Un-carrier moves.

The promotion, known as “Netflix on us,” was introduced ex-CEO John Legere back in 2017. T-Mobile subscribers who qualify can receive free Netflix service under the basic tier, which allows streaming over one screen. Those with two or more qualifying Magenta Max lines can avail of the standard tier, which allows service on two screens.

While Netflix recently raised the price of its premium tier to $22.99 per month, T-Mobile has stated that it will only cover the cost of the standard tier, which remains at $15.49 per month. If subscribers already have a premium Netflix account, T-Mobile will still contribute $15.49 towards the subscription, and the remaining $7.50 will be the responsibility of the subscriber.

It’s important to note that T-Mobile will not cover the increased cost resulting from Netflix’s price hike for premium subscribers. Previously, T-Mobile subscribers with their own premium Netflix plans paid $4.50 annually, but after the $3.00 price increase, they now pay $90 annually.

In conclusion, T-Mobile’s “Netflix on us” promotion will continue to provide free Netflix service to eligible subscribers, as long as they choose the standard or basic tier. However, those who have a premium subscription will be responsible for the additional cost resulting from Netflix’s recent price hike.

