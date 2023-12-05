Lawmakers Push for Regulation of TikTok as Federal Judge Halts Montana Ban

Lawmakers in the United States are ramping up their efforts to regulate TikTok, as a federal judge recently blocked a state ban in Montana, marking a temporary setback for those seeking to censor the popular social media platform.

The ruling, issued U.S. District Judge Donald Molly, prevented the ban on TikTok from taking effect in Montana on January 1, 2024. This case has captured national attention, fueling the ongoing debate about the intersection of tech giants, national security, consumer data, and freedom of speech.

According to the judge’s ruling, the state of Montana failed to demonstrate how the ban on TikTok would protect its consumers. The ruling also stated that the ban exceeded state authority and infringed upon the constitutional rights of users and businesses.

While this ruling was expected, it is only a preliminary injunction and not a final decision on the merits of the state ban, as noted Joel Thayer, president of the Digital Progress Institute. Similar cases, such as the Texas social media law, have been overturned in higher courts, so the outcome of Montana’s appeals process remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, lawmakers at the federal level continue to sound the alarm on the need for regulation of TikTok. In a recent hearing the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, concerns were raised about China’s potential use of the app as a form of warfare.

Congressman Mike Gallagher, the committee’s chairman, highlighted the danger posed TikTok, stating that it could be a “perfect weapon” for the Chinese Communist Party, camouflaged in plain sight. He called on Congress to urgently take action to prevent further abuse of the app China, warning that allowing a CCP-controlled entity to dominate the American media platform would be akin to a grave national security crisis.

Montana’s Attorney General’s Office, on the other hand, emphasized that the recent ruling is only a preliminary decision and that the state will have the opportunity to present more evidence and arguments to defend their law in the upcoming proceedings.

With pressure mounting from lawmakers and ongoing legal battles, the future of TikTok in the United States remains uncertain. However, the debate surrounding the regulation of social media platforms and protection of user data is likely to intensify in the coming months.