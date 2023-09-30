Netflix’s Live-Action One Piece Breaks Records as Successful Anime Adaptation

Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the popular anime and manga series, One Piece, has achieved immense success, marking a milestone for the streaming platform’s anime adaptations. Based on Eiichiro Oda’s beloved story, the live-action adaptation follows Monkey D. Luffy, a young pirate aiming to become the King of the Pirates.

Upon its release, One Piece quickly became the top-ranked original streaming series on Netflix. In its first week, it garnered a remarkable 1.31 billion minutes of viewing in the United States, accounting for nearly 16% of the total worldwide viewing reported in Netflix’s top 10 rankings for that week.

Despite its triumph, Netflix’s One Piece adaptation has yet to surpass the long-standing popularity of the hit show Suits, starring Meghan Markle. Suits maintained its dominance as the top overall title in the rankings for the 11th consecutive week, accumulating a staggering 2.45 billion minutes of viewing on Netflix and Peacock.

Netflix’s One Piece stands out among previous anime adaptations on the platform, defying expectations. The creators took a grounded approach, acknowledging the limitations of live-action in replicating the exaggerated actions and expressions of anime. Nevertheless, they aimed to make the characters relatable and faithfully represented.

The collaboration with the original creator, Eiichiro Oda, ensured a faithful adaptation. The casting of actors who embody the characters’ qualities and add depth for live-action audiences has been exceptional. The costumes, hair, makeup, and CGI used in One Piece successfully capture the essence of the anime, with the CGI particularly excelling in visually stunning moments, such as Luffy’s stretching abilities and Buggy the Clown’s dismemberment.

In summary, Netflix’s live-action adaptation of One Piece has defied expectations and stands out as a successful anime adaptation. It has gained popularity and achieved great success, bringing the beloved story to life for fans around the world.

Sources: Deadline